'His life was filled with love' | Former Port Neches-Groves High School coach dies at 82

The majority of Hebert E “Coach Butch” Troy's career was spent as the football offensive line coach and the head baseball coach for PNG High School.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved former Southeast Texas coach has died.

Hebert E. “Coach Butch” Troy "passed peacefully" on August 30, 2023 surrounded by family.

Troy was born in Beaumont on January 14, 1941 to Herbert E. and Myrtis Lee Troy.

He had a lifelong career in education and coaching, according to the obituary posted on Melancon's Funeral Home website.

The majority of his career was spent as the football offensive line coach and the head baseball coach at Port Neches-Groves High School.

"He had many accomplishments throughout his life. However, to him, his greatest accomplishment was his family. He told everyone he knew and even people he didn’t know that he had an amazing wife, four beautiful daughters, four great sons-in- law, and nine super grandkids," according to his obit.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches, Texas on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 12:00 p.m.

"His life was filled with love. He loved his family, he loved his students, and he truly loved all those he met. His love for everyone stemmed from his love of the Lord," according to his obit.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device