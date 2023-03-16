'It's a relief' : Hillebrandt Bayou Bridge in Beaumont reopens after closing fall 2021

The bridge has been brought up to current design and safety standards, including a new pedestrian crossing.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Hillebrandt Bayou Bridge has officially reopened after closing fall 2021.

The bridge is located at Fannett Road near Tyrrell Park in Beaumont and has been brought up to current design and safety standards, including a new pedestrian crossing.

The traffic signal at SH124 and Walden Road is also now fully operational.

Ward 4 City Councilman Chris Durio has been living along Fannett Road since he was 13 years old and tells 12News, the new bridge is convenient for drivers.

"With all the construction going on on I-10, this is a detour, anytime something happens on I-10 they come down this road, it's a relief," Durio said.

Durio says the city is working to add more bike lanes to roads in Beaumont.

Officials want to thank the Texas Department of Transportation for all their hard work on this project and their continued commitment to improving Beaumont's roads and infrastructure.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.