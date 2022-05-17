x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Highway worker finds body on I-10 westbound near Hamshire Road

The body was spotted around 3 p.m.
Credit: KBMT

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a body was found on Interstate 10 westbound just west of Hamshire Road. 

Captain Crystal Holmes told 12News the body was spotted by a highway worker around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the body may have been there for an extended period of time. 

At this time, the identity of the victim is unknown as the investigation is still in its early stages. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

I.C.Y.M.I | Jury selection set to begin Tuesday for trial of Beaumont man accused of sexual assault of a child