BEAUMONT, Texas — The new Highway 69 road bridges at Pine Island Bayou have opened following the $10.6 million project connecting frontage roads in Hardin and Jefferson County.

The project was delayed due to Harvey, and work began in late September 2017 according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release.

The bridges will improve safety and congestion and will provide an alternate route during accidents or major closures along the main lanes according to the release.

The shortest detour was around 30 miles before the project was finished, which will also help during evacuation efforts if the need arises according to the release.