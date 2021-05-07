Woman hospitalized after being struck in face by exploding firework in Fort Bend County

Witnesses said the woman tripped while lighting the fireworks. They said the bottom part of her face was severely injured.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A woman was hospitalized Sunday night after witnesses said she was hit in the face by a firework.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot of a shopping center on Hwy 6 and Voss Road in Fort Bend County. People usually gather at the parking lot to shoot fireworks to celebrate Independence Day and New Year's.

Witnesses said the 29-year-old woman tripped while she was lighting a firework. It exploded and hit her in the face.

"She was trying to light up the fireworks ... Then she tripped on it while she was trying to light it up. Half of her face was injured," one witness said.

Part of the woman's face was severely injured, witnesses said.

Her current condition is unknown.

Video from the scene showed fireworks debris spread throughout the parking lot.

Another witness said he believes the woman couldn't see which way to go because there were so many fireworks going off at the same time.

"We were coming from that side and we were having a war zone, but it wasn’t a war zone," he said. "She was blinded by the fireworks."

There's a sign in the parking lot that says fireworks are prohibited, but that didn't stop the people last night. On top of not following that rule, the remnants of the fireworks remain in the parking lot a day later, upsetting some residents.

"I am shocked. This is a lot (of trash). The fact that people don't pick up their mess ... this is trashy," one woman said.

