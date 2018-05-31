Over the past two months there have been 10 people admitted into the emergency room at Baptist Beaumont hospital with heat-related illnesses.

If you plan on exercising or working outside a good tip is to drink more water in advance, not just while you're outdoors.

A nurse prcationer from Baptist Hospital says you should actually take it a step further.

"A day or two before, increase your fluid intake and limit your caffeine," said Nurse Adam Howe.

Watch out for symptoms like dizziness, being cold, or vomiting, as they could be an indication of heat stroke.

That's a lesson Ty Blankenship learned the hard way.

"I used to run cross-country. I ran 7 miles, got to a stopping point, then fell to the ground," Blankenship said. He had heatstroke.

If the symptoms get worse with cramps or seizing, then its time to call an ambulance.

With these high temperatures it's also important to remember not to leave your children or pets inside of your car when it's turned off for any length of time.

© 2018 KBMT