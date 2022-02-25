High-speed chase ends in deadly crash after burglary suspect crashes into tree in Chambers County

Roads are closed off in Chambers County Friday near the area of FM 565, north of I-10 at the Old River city limits.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies are investigating a high-speed chase that came to a deadly end Thursday after a driver crashed into a tree.

The police pursuit started Thursday around 11:15 a.m. when deputies tried to make a traffic stop. Deputies said a burglary suspect’s vehicle was underneath the Trinity River bridge of IH -10.

The suspect fled from Chambers County deputies heading westbound on IH–10 and then turned north on FM 565, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the suspect drove “recklessly” through the yards of homes in the Old River area of Winfree.

The suspect then fled in the opposite direction, heading southbound on FM 565.

The suspect eventually lost control and ran off the roadway, deputies said. The chase came to an end when the driver ran into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver died as a result of his injuries, and police took the passenger into custody.

The identity of the driver will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday that roads in the Old River city limits will be closed temporarily for a criminal and traffic crash investigation.

