High-speed chase begins in Orange County, comes to a crashing end after 30 miles

BEAUMONT, Texas — A high-speed chase that started in Orange County came to a crashing end along Interstate 10 Tuesday night.



The driver led police through Vidor, into Beaumont and all the way to Highway 365, half-way to Winnie. That's more than 30 miles. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police spiked the man's tires during the chase, but he kept going on flat tires before he finally crashed in the median. It is unclear why the man ran and what charges he'll face.

No injuries were reported. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

