BEAUMONT — Here's a list of Halloween activities happening around Southeast Texas this evening if you're looking for something fun that doesn't involve going door-to-door.

This is the list of activities that we know about...

Buna VFD treats for kids 5:30 p.m.

Buna First United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Buna First Assembly of God Trunk-or-Treat 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Charlton Pollard Elementary School Trunk-or-Treat - Photo booth, free food/drinks, live music, candy & games, face painting. At Charlton Pollard Elementary School 5 p.m.

Deweyville PSG 2019 Haunted School 272 Spur St. Deweyville. 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Evadale VFD haunted house 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tickets are $5

Encounter Church Fall Fest, 5300 Twin City Hwy., Groves. 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat, 1911 Nederland Ave., Nederland. 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church Port Neches Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m., 1900 Magnolia Ave., Port Neches. 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Outreach Ministry Trunk-R-Treat. 709 West Bilbo Ave, Orange. 6 p.m.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church Trick-or-Treat, 2711 Helena Ave., Nederland. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Trunk-R-Treat, 2425 Nall St., Port Neches. 6 p.m.

Lamar State College Port Arthur Trunk-or-Treat, Performing Arts Center 1500 Proctor St., Port Arthur. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

