President Biden is visiting North Texas - here's where and why

President Joe Biden is coming to North Texas this week to talk about initiatives for veteran health care.

Biden on Tuesday will make a presidential visit to the Fort Worth VA Clinic in southeast Fort Worth.

The President is making a trip to the clinic "to speak with veterans, caregivers, and survivors about addressing the health effects of environmental exposures such as burn pits," according to a release from the White House on Monday.

At the VA Clinic, Biden will get briefed on the veterans' primary care and specialty health services. He'll also deliver remarks at the nearby Tarrant County Resource Connection about "expanding access to health care and benefits for veterans effected by environmental exposures," the White House release said.

Burn pits - which were used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials - have been a recent focus of Biden.

In his State of the Union speech last week, Biden said his son, Beau, who died of cancer, may have been among the many veterans who suffered from toxic exposure injuries from the burn pits.

Also last week, the U.S. House approved a bill that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to the burn pits.

If passed into law, it would increase spending by more than $300 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Biden is expected to arrive at Fort Worth's Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base around 1:45 p.m., before making the trip to the VA Clinic and Tarrant County Resource Connection, where he's scheduled to speak around 3:30 p.m.

It wasn't yet clear how Biden's motorcade will impact traffic in the area. The Joint Reserve Base is located in west Fort Worth and the VA Clinic is in southwest Fort Worth, near Southeast Loop 820 and Interstate 35W.