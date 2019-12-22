PORT NECHES, Texas — The TPC Group plant will be testing a new alarm system early next week. Here's a look at what residents in Port Neches can expect.

The replacement alarm system has already been installed, officials said in a news release Sunday, Dec. 22. TPC Group plans to test the new alarm at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23.

Residents should expect to hear eight shorter alerts and then one longer alert that indicates "all clear." TPC said the test is expected to be over by 10 a.m. Monday. Officials released an example of how these tests will sound.

ALARM #1 | Click here to listen to the shorter alert

ALARM #2 | Click here to listen to the longer, "all clear" alert

The alarm will be regularly tested every Wednesday at noon, starting Dec. 25, and will be used until the plant's permanent alarm system is operating again, TPC Group said in the release.

"We appreciate your patience as this essential safety equipment is put in place," the company said.

Anyone who lives in the neighborhood near TPC Group's Port Neches plant may hear the alerts, the Unified Command team said in the release.

TCEQ, the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management and the TPC group said in the release they are still working to bring the incident to an end while minimizing environmental impact.

MORE | Follow official updates at portnechesresponse.com

REGISTER | Sign up for emergency notifications at Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) at thestan.com

More on 12NewsNow.com...

'Mind the Gap' | Drive-thru debate unites Port Neches community

Texas regulators want stiffer penalties for TPC Group following Port Neches plant explosion

'We just want answers': Law firm holds one of several town hall meetings, offers advice after TPC explosions

Saturday morning update on TPC aftermath, more than two weeks after explosion

Residents question effectiveness of STAN alerts in wake of TPC explosion