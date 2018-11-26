Schedules are set for this weekend's high school football playoffs.
Here’s a list of this area's Regional Semifinal matchups. Southeast Texas has seven teams left on a quest to state.
Class 6A Division II
West Brook vs. Katy Tompkins Saturday 6 p.m. at NRG Stadium
Class 5A Division II
Port Neches-Groves vs. Fort Bend Marshall Friday 7:30 p.m. at Stallworth Stadium (Baytown)
West Orange-Stark vs. Jasper Friday 7:30 p.m. at Provost-Umphrey Stadium (Lamar)
Silsbee vs. Giddings Friday 7:30 p.m. at Texan Drive Stadium (Porter)
If the Tigers win they’ll face the winner between the Mustangs and the Bulldogs in the Region III finals.
Class 3A Division I
East Chambers vs. Cameron Yoe Friday 7 p.m. at Woodforest Bank Stadium (The Woodlands/Shenandoah)
Class 3A Division II
Newton vs. Troup Friday 7 p.m. in Nacogdoches at SFA
Class 2A Division II
Evadale vs. Muenster Friday 7 p.m. in Athens, Texas.