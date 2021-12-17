Hempstead ISD bus involved in crash in Waller County, district says

It happened along FM 1887 near Holik Road. Multiple agencies were on the scene and Texas DPS troopers are investigating.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Hempstead ISD school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon in rural Waller County, authorities said.

It happened around noon along FM 1887 near Holik Road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A briefing on what happened is expected to happen some time this afternoon. KHOU 11 News will stream the event in the video player above.

It wasn't clear if there were injuries involved, but a statement from Hempstead ISD called the crash "tragic."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.