The Salvation Army of Beaumont setting up virtual campaign to help Southeast Texans in need

Participants can set up their fundraising goal, share the link with friends, family and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate!

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Christmas approaches, shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Beaumont.

Southeast Texans can now set up their own virtual fundraiser and be a part of the Red Kettle Challenge. This is a simple and fun way to engage family and friends and support The Salvation Army's major fundraising event of the year.

According to a press release, The Red Kettle Challenge provides a new online option to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need.

“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area storefronts and retailers, however, the Red Kettle Challenge makes it easy for people to set up their own virtual kettles from the comfort of their own homes," said Captain Moore of The Salvation Army.

"This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long,” said Moore.

Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for The Salvation Army to provide shelter to Southeast Texans in need.

“Fewer people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” said Moore.

The Salvation Army red kettles will be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.

“All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment again this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” said Moore.

In 2020, The Salvation Army in Beaumont raised $91,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $100,000.

For more information about The Salvation Army, you can call (409) 896-2361.