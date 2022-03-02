'Stand Down' event offers help, services to homeless veterans, others in need

In light of weather conditions, the start time for opening ceremonies is changing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Representatives from more than 30 Southeast Texas non-profit groups will be on hand to assist homeless veterans and others in need during a 'Stand Down' event on Friday.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 23, 2021 newscast.)

In light of weather conditions, the start time for opening ceremonies is changing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission.

Veterans can ride free on the Port Arthur Transit bus to the Bob Bowers Civic Center at 3401 Cultural Center Drive.

Masks and social distancing is required.

Homeless veterans, others in need and their families will have access to social services resources and other assistance at the event.

Some of the services available include:

Clothing

Shelter/Housing Information

Information for the Disabled

Medical Screenings

Mental Health Screenings

Legal Services

COVID 19 Vaccinations

VA Claims & Benefit Information

Substance Abuse Treatment Info

HIV/AIDS Information

SNAP (Food Stamps) Information

Help with DD214

Services for Women Veterans

Survival Benefits

Also on 12NewsNow.com...