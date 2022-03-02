'Stand Down' event offers help, services to homeless veterans, others in need

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Representatives from more than 30 Southeast Texas non-profit groups will be on hand to assist homeless veterans and others in need during a 'Stand Down' event on Friday.
In light of weather conditions, the start time for opening ceremonies is changing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission.
Veterans can ride free on the Port Arthur Transit bus to the Bob Bowers Civic Center at 3401 Cultural Center Drive.
Masks and social distancing is required.
Homeless veterans, others in need and their families will have access to social services resources and other assistance at the event.
Some of the services available include:
- Clothing
- Shelter/Housing Information
- Information for the Disabled
- Medical Screenings
- Mental Health Screenings
- Legal Services
- COVID 19 Vaccinations
- VA Claims & Benefit Information
- Substance Abuse Treatment Info
- HIV/AIDS Information
- SNAP (Food Stamps) Information
- Help with DD214
- Services for Women Veterans
- Survival Benefits