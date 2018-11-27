ORANGE — A "Homeowner Assistance Program" is coming to Texas and it's meant to help homeowners who did not have flood insurance during Harvey.

Homeowners will have to submit an application with all federally required documentation to the Texas General Land Office. The statewide program has a total of 1.1 billion dollars available.

TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE | Click here

"I am ready to get it over with and put it behind me," said Arnold Snowden, an Orange resident.

Snowden's home is still a mess after it received more than three inches of water from Harvey. However, he said there is still a lot of people still needing assistance.

"Many people affected by the storm are still desperate for help."

Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, November 28th. If you are still in need of repairs or rebuilding your home call 1-844-893-8937 to find out where you can apply.

