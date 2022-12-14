How to help Child Protection Services spread holiday cheer to thousands of kids in Southeast Texas

The 'Santa Store' is where caseworkers get gifts for children that are either in foster care or are being helped by CPS.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Santa needs some extra helpers this holiday season and you could be the perfect helping hand.

Texas Department of Child Protective Services is looking for donations for their secret Santa store.

Media specialist for the Texas CPS, Shari Pulliam, started the Santa store with the hopes of making sure every foster child has a gift under the tree on Christmas morning.

For more than 22 years, Pulliam has dedicated her life to being a voice for children in the Southeast Texas foster care system.

Pulliam originally got the idea for the Santa shop in 2007, and since then the community has really embraced the project.

"It has grown tremendously over the years,” said Pulliam.

The shop coordinator recalls how the store began at different church community rooms and then grew so big that the store had to be moved into a bigger space.

"My heart is just so full of love for this community. I mean every time I ask, they show up and they give, and they do better even next year,” said Pulliam.

She believes that one generous gift can leave a lifelong impression, not only for the child but for everyone involved.

“It's so amazing to see my caseworkers come in here after having maybe a hard week. And their faces just light up,” said Pulliam.

One caseworker in particular, Layce Tibbitts, says that the presents handed out help foster parents’ bond with their child.

“I think that it's a good way that the children can somewhat form that bond with them, you know that trusting bond, that assurance that they love them, and that they care for them,” said Tibbitts.

She has been helping families in the system for over 12 years.

Donations are still needed to help make every child’s Christmas wish come true.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can email Pulliam at shari.pulliam@dfps.texas.gov.