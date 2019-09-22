HAMSHIRE, Texas — Neighbors in Hamshire-Fannett are stepping in to help each other as flood waters remain high following Tropical Depression Imelda.

On Saturday, Josh Hidalgo and Grayson LeDoux launched their boat for yet another day to check on neighbors who are trapped in high flood waters.

“If there is anybody in there, they're probably running out of water, they're probably looking to get to a shelter to get food and water and diapers and whatever they need,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo and LeDoux said they have rescued at least five families since Imelda hit.

“We find that our community is important to us to help everybody out,” Hidalgo said.

A helicopter hovered in the area on Saturday afternoon, which was a welcomed sign of relief.

LeDoux said the helicopter was there to feed cattle that were stuck in the flood waters.

The cattle belong to Kaitlyn Droddy-Peveto’s family.“If you drive over here, there's just cows everywhere.

It's our livelihood. This is all we know and so we do the best we can to save our cattle,” Droddy-Peveto said.

The area was hit hard during Harvey two years ago.

This time, the residents said it’s almost worse because all the rain fell with little notice.

“I never thought it would happen again. I didn't think it would happen two years later. And I didn't think it would happen this fast. I mean, my parents got out at 1:30 in the morning. Water was continuously rising,” Droddy-Peveto said.

Leeanna Thomas Leeanna Thomas added a new photo.

Although the Droddy family’s house flooded during Harvey, water didn’t get inside during Imelda.

RELATED: How to get help after Imelda

RELATED: Rivers crested? Roads closed? Your flooding questions answered

They hope the water recedes within the next week, but know it’ll be slow as all the moisture north of the area makes its way back to the Gulf.

“There's only so much you can do but our community is strong and the ranchers around here are tough and we'll pull together and get through it again. We did it once and we'll do it again,” Droddy-Peveto said.