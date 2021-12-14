Authorities say only the pilot was on board.

NEW ORLEANS — A helicopter crashed on I-10 on the Bonne Carre Spillway bridge, shutting down traffic and causing a major power outage in Kenner and Metairie.

According to Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell 407 helicopter crashed into the interstate around 12:35 p.m. The FAA said that only the pilot was on board, but did not know if they survived the crash.

Entergy officials said that the crash caused damage to transmission infrastructure and knocked out power for around 20,000 customers. Power had been restored by 3 p.m.

"All indications are that the helicopter coming into contact with our lines caused the outage," an Entergy spokesperson said. "Once the site is safe, we will assess damage to our equipment and begin making necessary repairs."

Traffic is currently being diverted to US Hwy 51 southbound. I-55 southbound is also closed as well and southbound traffic is being sent to Hwy 51.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.