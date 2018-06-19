Heavy rains in Southeast Texas have caused widespread flooding.

Lamar Institute of Technology, Lamar State College Port Arthur, Lamar State College Orange, and Port Arthur ISD schools have closed due to the rain and floods.

Heavy rains in Southeast Texas cause widespread flooding 01 / 18 01 / 18

TxDOT has reported only one road closure, FM 366, but many roads are covered in water.

Drivers should use caution and avoid flooded roadways.

Entergy is reporting sporadic outages in Beaumont.

There are reports of homes flooding in Bridge City.

Port Arthur Police are urging residents to stay off the roads.

Flooded roads in Port Arthur...

- Savannah Ave from Gulfway Dr. to SH 73

- 9th Ave from Jimmy Johnson to SH 73

- US 69 from 39th St. to Gulfway Dr.

- Jimmy Johnson from US 69 to Twin City Hwy

- Lake Arthur Dr. From 9th Ave. to Jimmy Johnson

- Twin City Hwy from Hogaboom to 46th St./Monroe

- Procter Ext. from SH 73 to Main Ave.

We will continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

© 2018 KBMT