Heavy police presence at home in Orange Tuesday afternoon

ORANGE, Texas — A man from Orange is reportedly engaged in a standoff with police officers after refusing to come outside of a house.

12News crew is on the scene and heard officers with the Orange Police Department talking to the man with a loud speaker in an attempt to get him to come outside.

Officers are currently unsure if the man is inside the house as no one from the home is responding.

The house is at the intersection of Camellia Ave and Amaryliss Ave in the Roselawn edition.

The reason for the heavy police presence is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

