EVADALE, Texas — Racers, start your engines. Saturday, Outlaw Fuel Altereds are invading Evadale Raceway along with the 5.80 Index.

Evadale Raceway owner and operator Gary Peltier said it's been seven years since the Outlaw Fuel Altereds have been to Evadale. He said the Altereds can travel from 0 to 660 feet in less than four seconds.

Tickets are five dollars for kids ages 5-11, and twenty dollars for adult spectators. Tech cards can also be purchased for twenty dollars. Gates open at two o'clock, and open testing is from three to four. Peltier said races start at four p.m.

Evadale Raceway Evadale Raceway - 2364 FM105, Evadale, Texas 77656 - Rated 4.8 based on 173 Reviews "I wanna give a special big shoutout to Gary Peltier for making...

The 5.80 class will be racing to win $4,000, and the Outlaw Fuel Altereds are racing for a total of $7,500.