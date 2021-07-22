Health officials urge vaccinations, mask amid rise in new COVID-19 cases in Southeast Texas

Just a few months ago, Dr. Monsthi Levine said in his office COVID-19 felt like it was becoming a thing of the past.



But as of Thursday, 262 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the Southeast Texas region.



“We just grabbed a PP out and just go into COVID mode as we did before,” Levine said.



52 people are hospitalized and three have died from the virus.



“The medical community certainly has been expecting a spike, and we don't feel threatened in any way that it's going to overwhelm the system,” Levine said.



Levine said the knowledge they have today is something they didn't have a year ago.



“We are extremely comfortable managing the virus, and with complications,” Levine said. We've gotten better at managing it.”



The key is to do what health officials have been saying all along.



“Get your vaccine. Wear your mask,” Levine said. “I mean, it's so simple that you don't have to walk around being nervous and scared all the time just implement those things in your lifestyle.”



But there's a cautionary tale coming from Dr. Peter Hotez.



“By now, anyone who's unvaccinated and has been lucky enough to escape COVID, your luck is about to run out. That's how transmissible this virus is,” Hotez said.



Dr. Levine said this is not the time to provoke fear onto people, but to encourage them to get the shot that can save their life and yours.