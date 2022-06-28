'Smaller harvest means less money' | Dry conditions leading to hay shortage leaving Southeast Texas farmers worried

Hay is in a lot more places than most realize, according to Southeast Texas farmers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ranchers, hay farmers and those that rely on hay in Southeast Texas are wishing for rain.

A hay shortage has some ranchers scrambling to feed their cattle and horses, and that could translate to higher prices for consumers as things go from farm to table.

The demand for hay is increasing, but due to factors including drought and inflation, hay bales are not as bountiful as they were in previous years. This has affected those who buy hay.

"Smaller harvest means less money," Paul Goodeaux, hay fields farmer, said.

Goodeaux has been harvesting at Hideaway Ranch for more than 20 years. He has seen a decline in the production of hay due to dry weather condition, which can hinder growth.

“As far as the growth cycle, it's not good for it,” Goodeaux said. “Hay likes lots of moisture, and fertilizer. That really helps it grow good, a matter of fact it almost made ours go dormant”

The weather dictates how the hay season goes. Also, the increase in prices for fuel and fertilizer has caused the price of hay to increase.

“We started prepping them last fall when we saw the price of diesel, chemical, and fertilizer going up so much,” Goodeaux said. “Testing the waters so to speak to let them know that it would be more expensive this year. They are good, They understand.”

Hay is in a lot more places than most realize, according to Southeast Texas farmers. Goodeaux said hay is needed for area farmers to make even a small profit, so they can keep doing what they do.

“We can't work and lose money, because we then we would go out of business,” Goodeaux said. “Someone has a donkey or a goat, or a cow or a horse and they all need hay. We have been in business for a good while."

Even with a tight profit margin, Goodeaux is committed to harvesting what he can in tough conditions.