Harvest House wins $25,000 grant to renovate future child trafficking survivor home

Today, Harvest House, a Beaumont non-profit that works to end child sex trafficking in Southeast Texas, announced that they won $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant contest. They were one of 40 winners to receive funding, selected by popular vote from 200 State Farm Neighborhood Assist finalists nationally, from an original pool of 2,000 foundations and nonprofits. They are thankful for everyone who voted last month and helped them compete nationally to win this funding. Brittnee Barnes, Beaumont State Farm Agent and longtime supporter of Harvest House said, “Harvest House is a very special organization that serves as a lifeline for survivors of child sex trafficking in greater SETX. We owe it to our children and community to support their vision and stand behind every effort.” “I am thrilled at the opportunity that we have as a community to come together to make a tangible and lasting difference in our continued fight against child sex trafficking,” said new Harvest House Executive Director, Janina Irving. The Harvest House project that has received funding is to Renovate their Future Child-Trafficking-Survivor Home. Harvest House is the only agency in Southeast Texas dedicated to fighting child sex trafficking, and there are currently no residential facilities in the region designed to meet the needs of trafficking survivors. Having a short-term home will help stabilize survivors and remove barriers to counseling, health care, and providing their immediate basic needs.