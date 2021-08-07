Block party in downtown Beaumont will support child sex trafficking victims, Harvest House services

The party is set for Thursday night from 3 to 8. Carnival games, food trucks and other attractions will be part of the fun.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas organization is finally able to put together its first community block party to help survivors of child sex trafficking after a difficult year of COVID-19 restrictions.

Harvest House is dedicated to helping survivors and is hoping to bring awareness to Southeast Texans with this event.

The group is marking seven years of serving the community. Harvest House helps child survivors by giving them access to social workers and different types of therapy.

The money raised at the birthday block party will help them continue to offer those services. It's set for Thursday, July 8, at Beaumont's Downtown Event Centre. It will start at 3 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found online at the Harvest House website.

Event attendees can expect food trucks, vendors, carnival games and more.

Organizers say it's a way to empower survivors and allow the community to help put an end to child sex trafficking.

Kathryn Entrekin is the development and communications director for Harvest House.

"It's an exciting way to engage community in a family-friendly way. The nature of our work is really heavy and intense," Entrekin said. "So it is to spread awareness about the work that we do and how people can get involved with us."

Ticket prices range from $10 to $75.

Several local churches will be hosting carnival-style games at the Birthday Block Party, so bring your friends and... Posted by Harvest House on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

We are so excited to have a dinosaur and a unicorn from the @beaumontchildrensmuseum at the Birthday Block Party from... Posted by Harvest House on Tuesday, July 6, 2021