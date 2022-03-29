Harmony Science Academy gaining new campus behind popular West End Beaumont shopping center

"We will have a soccer field, and football field, football stadium, which we currently do not have, and we'll have a two story building."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A piece of land located behind a popular destination in Beaumont's West End will be the new location for the growth of an area charter school.

Harmony Science Academy officials got the final approval they needed to expand and create a new campus. The campus is set to be located in the heart of Beaumont’s West End, behind the shopping strip where Little Woodrow’s is located.

“We've been in preparation for it for past three to four years,” Sondra Nelson, Dean of College and Career counseling at Harmony Science Academy, said.

Beaumont City Hall approved the academy’s proposal for a new building at a Tuesday meeting. Academy officials are excited about all the things included in the proposal.

"We will have a soccer field, and football field, football stadium, which we currently do not have, and we'll have a two-story building,” Nelson said.

The new building will be located behind the center that holds Little Woodrow’s and EXYGON Health and Fitness Club.

The new building will house 750 students from 6th through 12th grade. Nelson said this will help lower Harmony Science Academy's long waitlist.



“It'll definitely help with the waiting list,” Nelson said. “Hopefully, we can get more, we can allow more students to come in, and even if we do have a waiting list after the fact, hopefully, it'll be minimal.”

Academy officials hope they will be able to move staff and students into the new building in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We're just super excited about the new school, and we're the only STEM school in Beaumont,” Nelson said. “So, we definitely want to convey to the parents and also to the community that we welcome you with open arms, and we look forward to it.”

There also might be a Faith Christian Center Church that could potentially become a part of Harmony Science Academy's property. Nelson said those details are still being worked out.