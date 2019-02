HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A lone finalist for the superintendent position at Hardin-Jefferson ISD has been named.

The HJISD Board of Trustees selected Brandon McEachern as the finalist on Tuesday, February 26, according to a HJISD news release.

The district has operated under Interim Superintendent Dru Mushlian since September.

McEachern, a Buna native, has 24 years of experience in education and previously served six years as the superintendent of Warren ISD according ot the release.

“We are so honored to have such a qualified leader to continue our mission of providing the best education and opportunities for our students,” said School Board President Michelle Yentzen in the release.