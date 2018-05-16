Hardin County’s Long Term Recovery Team, Hardin County Strong, is partnering with SETX Civilian Task Force to bring supplies helpful to Hardin County families impacted by Harvey. These include pantry items, cleaning supplies and other household goods. This distribution is happening at the Sour Lake Fire Hall Thursday May 24 from 4pm – 7pm or until supplies run out. They will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. The only requirements are that you live in Hardin County and had a home impacted by flooding.

Other events to look out for this summer include:

1. Over 500 volunteers are coming to help with minor to moderate rebuild work on flooded homes. These volunteers will be housed at a church in Lumberton and an unused school in Silsbee.

2. A mobile home replacement program is being offered to families whose mobile homes had major damage or were completely destroyed. Families must meet income requirements and must have owned their mobile home and land. For more information call 209-5400 for more information.

3. All uninsured and underinsured families with unmet needs may call 241-9700 to be registered and assigned a disaster case manager.

4. Hardin County residents should follow Hardin County Strong on Facebook to stay informed about all of the programs available to Hardin County households impacted by Harvey here

5. Hardin County Prepares: Disaster Case Management will be on site at this event to meet and register impacted families.

6. Hardin County Strong is 100% volunteer driven – People who want to get involved and help our county recover can email hardincountystrong@co.hardin.tx.us or call 209-5400.

