Hardin County officials are investigating reports of dog-fighting in Kounzte.

12News received several videos of dogs fighting in a ring. A public video shared on Snapchat showed several people crowded around a closed area.

The video appears to be taken near Shadow Lane and Haynes Loop in Kountze.

Hardin County deputies are working on authenticating the video of the dog fighting before they can use it as evidence, Sheriff Mark Davis said.

If the sheriff's office is able to find out that dog fighting did take place, they will meet with prosecutors to discuss how to proceed with the case.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

