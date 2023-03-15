Have you seen her? | Hardin County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing 17-year-old last seen in Beaumont

Pagan Olivia Downhour was last seen around Concord Road in Beaumont.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Beaumont.

Pagan Olivia Downhour is reported missing out of Lumberton, according to a Hardin County Sheriff's Office release. She was last seen around Concord Road in Beaumont.

Downhour has also been seen around Walmart on Dowlen Road and the skate park on Calder Avenue.

Downhour is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes and a buzz cut, according to the release. She wears various colors and styles of wigs, with the most recent being red or black.

The teenager also wears glasses and has a "notable tattoo under her eye."

She was last seen wearing light denim jeans with butterfly designs and a crop-top style “Black Sabbath” t-shirt, according to the release.

Anyone who has information that could lead to her location is asked to contact their area law enforcement agency.

From a Hardin County Sheriff's Office release:

