Hardin County set to receive $23.8M in federal funds for flood control, drainage projects

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials hope a multi-million dollar federal grant will improve the lives of not only area community members, but also all Southeast Texans.

Hardin County may soon receive $23.8 million through the Texas General Land Office Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation Program, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Saturday Facebook post.

The millions of dollars the county will receive can only be used for flood control and drainage projects, according to Judge McDaniel. The projects have to benefit the Southeast Texas region as a whole, not just Hardin County.

The money could fund a project county officials have been talking about for years. The project aims to divert storm water that currently flows south to the Pine Island Bayou eastbound to the Neches river, according to Judge McDaniel.

Officials hope this will help those living along the Pine Island and Little Pine Island Bayous, who have been affected by flooding.

Judge McDaniel hopes the county will get a grant administrator and an engineering firm for the funding before September ends. After those are acquired, the county will reach out to stakeholders and members of the Hardin County community to get input as to how the funding could best be utilized.

The public will have future opportunities to express their opinions on how they feel the funds should be spent. County officials will be transparent about that, Judge McDaniel said.