Hardin County officials unanimously vote to adopt new resolution supporting Operation Lone Star efforts

The court is requesting Gov. Greg Abbot take whatever steps necessary, as allowed under the articles, to secure and stop invasions at the Texas-Mexico border.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have announced their formal support to further secure the Texas-Mexico border through Operation Lone Star.

On Tuesday, the Hardin County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to adopt Resolution 22-22, Judge Wayne McDaniel announced in a Tuesday Facebook post. Resolution 22-22 calls for, "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."

MORE ON : Read the full Resolution here

By adopting the Resolution, the commissioners court recognized that the southern Texas border is suffering an invasion. The court is also supporting the efforts led by the state concerning Operation Lone Star and the, “expanded operation for authorities available under Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution.”

The court is requesting Gov. Greg Abbot take whatever steps necessary, as allowed under the articles, to secure and stop invasions at the Texas-Mexico border.

Judge McDaniel thanked Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan, County Attorney Brent Smith and those who live along the Texas-Mexico border, including Julie Clark and Sheena Rodriguez, for, "taking the time to address this matter with us this morning."

As of Tuesday, Hardin County is one of 12 counties in Texas to adopt the Resolution, according to Judge McDaniel. One of the counties include Tyler County, whose commissioners court adopted their resolution last week.

Chambers, Liberty and Orange County commissioners courts had a similar resolution on their Tuesday agendas.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Hardin County Commissioners Court Resolution :

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Hardin County Commissioners Court:

Recognizes our southern Texas border is suffering an invasion; and Recognizes and affirms the sovereign and unilateral authority explicitly reserved to the States, respectively, under Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution to defend themselves against invasion, which has been exacerbated by the Federal Government's failure in meeting its constitutional obligation to "insure domestic tranquility", "provide for the common defense", "execute the laws", and "protect each (State) against invasion"; and Supports the state-led efforts of Operation Lone Star and the expanded operation for authorities available under Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution; and Requests Governor Abbott to take necessary steps as allowed under Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution and Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution to secure the Texas border and stop the invasion at the border, including the actions by paramilitary, narco-terrorist cartels that pose a huge risk to our communities; and Calls upon the Federal Government to uphold its duties to adequately secure and protect the borders of the United States.