HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Beloved Hardin County Justice of the Peace, Kent Walker, has died after a long battle with cancer, that's according to a Facebook post by Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

Judge Walker served as the Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 since 1994.

Before he was Justice of the Peace for Pct. 4, he served as a Hardin County Sheriff's deputy under Former Sheriff Mike Holzapfel, according to Judge McDaniel's post.

Judge McDaniel posted on Facebook Saturday stating, "He was a great friend to me, and to everyone. We will certainly miss him greatly."

Funeral arrangements are pending at Broussard's Mortuary.

