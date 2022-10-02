Hardin County receives $11.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help improve drainage, communications equipment

Several different entities across Hardin County will get some sort of upgrade thanks to the funds.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief money will help leaders fight flooding and improve communication among first responders.



Several different entities across Hardin County will get some sort of upgrade thanks to COVID-19 relief funds.



It's no secret. COVID-19 has taken a toll on Hardin County, but help is here.



“It's from the federal government to help relieve COVID hardships,” said Aaron Tupper, the emergency management coordinator for Hardin County.



The county will receive $11.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan. Half of the money is available now.



“So we're going to spend about probably a million on some improvements necessary at a stormwater drainage ditch off of FM 3513 Mitchell Road,” said Tupper.



He said that ditch has eroded and needs work done.



“It's going to make that stormwater be able to drain more efficiently,” Tupper said.



The other big-ticket item is upgraded communications equipment for all county-operated law enforcement and fire departments.



“We have approximately $1.8 million that we're going to utilize to purchase new mobile and portable radios,” said Jimmy Blanchard, an investigator with Hardin County ESD 2.

He said they'll be upgrading to what's known as an 800 system.



“We're all going to be able to discuss different aspects of the radio technologies as it comes out,” Blanchard said. “We'll be able to respond to the calls together and be able to talk to each other.”



The fire department will receive new radios to help alleviate communication issues.

“We're excited about the new equipment and we'll be able to help our neighbors a little better and help our neighbors to the south in the north,” Blanchard said.

The county also plans to use the money for the courthouse and jail renovations. Tupper said most projects will be completed by 2024.