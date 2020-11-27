Hardin County family celebrates Thanksgiving weeks after son's adoption

The Leger family spent the day with their four adopted and fostered children

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Hardin County family celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday for the first time since the adoption of their little boy.

We first introduced you to the Leger family two weeks ago, when their son Malykye was officially adopted.

On Thursday, along with their other fostered and adopted children, they celebrated Thanksgiving as a family.

After a Thanksgiving meal it started to look a lot like Christmas in the Leger home.

While this isn't their first time around a Christmas tree as a family, 2020 brought something special this year.

"They said that for the first time in 20 years, everyone in the house was a Leger," Lilly Leger said.

Gracen came into their lives almost ten years ago, but changed his last name earlier this year.

Tammy and David are raising him, along with his biological parents.

"It's very fun, I'm very spoiled," Gracen said.

The Legers adopted Jayde in 2016.

After about two years with the family, Lilly also changed her last name. She isn't officially adopted, but she knows she doesn't need a piece of paper to be part of this family.

"If you love and trust someone enough, they're family," Lilly said.

Over the last seven years, Tammy and David Leger have opened their home and their hearts to 15 children.

"You'll always have them in your heart, even if they move on to a different home," David said.

"I feel like fostering is a ministry and God called us to do that," Tammy said.

Just a few weeks ago, the family found yet another reason to be thankful.

Malykye became a Leger. This holiday season, their family is complete, but who knows what the future may bring.

"I don't know if we're done," Tammy said. "We're open to whatever God has planned for us to do."