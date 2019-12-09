HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County's district attorney announced Wednesday he will not be running for a fourth term in office.

David Sheffield said at the end of his current term he will not seek re-election.

This term, Sheffield's third, will end on December 31, 2020.

Sheffield said in a news release that he will have served for more than 30 years when this term comes to a close.

"I love the people of this County and want to thank them for allowing me to serve," Sheffield said in the statement.

