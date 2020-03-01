KOUNTZE, Texas — If you’re missing a horse in Hardin County near Baston the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office would like to talk to you.

Deputies are looking for the owner of a horse that was found running loose with another horse recently in Batson.

The horse, a Mustang gelding, was found along with the other horse, which has been claimed, near the 11600 block of Lemon Fregia Road in Batson according to a post on the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

In a photo, taken about a week ago, the horse appears to be a bit thin but Chief Deputy Mark Minton tells 12News that horses often thin up in the winter and that he’s already looking more “beefed up” after being picked up and turned over to a stockman.

If the horse’s owner cannot be found the horse will be sold at a “sheriff’s sale” on January 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the lobby of the Hardin County courthouse in Kountze.

If you’d like to inspect the horse before the sale or if this is your horse call Chief Deputy Mark Minton at the sheriff’s office at (409)246-3441.

From a Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post…

NOTICE OF LIVESTOCK IMPOUNDMENT: December 24, 2019

The HCSO impounded a Mustang gelding, dun with white blaze, unknown age, approximately 15 HH from an address at 11693 Lemon Fregia Rd in Batson, Texas, and reported by Jackie Werner.

The animal may be inspected by appointment by contacting Chief Mark Minton at 409-246-3441.

If said owner of animal cannot be determined, the animal shall be sold at a Sheriff's Sale to be held on January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the lobby of the Hardin County Courthouse in Kountze, Texas.

