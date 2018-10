LUMBERTON — Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office are searching for 25-year-old Kolby William Kulhanek of Lumberton.

He was last seen on October 12, 2018.

His mother says he drives a blue Audi with the Texas license plate number KSP4333.

If you have any information about him call the Sheriff's Office at (409) 246-5100.

