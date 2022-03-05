Hardin County deputies searching for boy who hasn't resurfaced after jumping into Pine Island Bayou

Witnesses say he resurfaced but went back underwater and did not resurface a second time.

Lumberton and Beaumont firefighters are investigating the scene of a possible drowning in Beaumont's North End.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on private property near the county line river crossing at Pine Island Bayou.

Four children walking from Beaumont were headed across a bridge into Hardin County, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. One boy dove off the bridge and into a body of water flowing downstream, he said.

Witnesses said he resurfaced but went back underwater and did not resurface a second time.

First responders are on the scene searching the water to find the teenager, Davis said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.