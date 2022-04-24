Hardin County dam expected to breach soon, Wildwood Resort City residents advised to evacuate lake

According to the Judge Wayne McDaniel, only one home is in danger, and the people who live in that home are out of town.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials said a dam in the area is expected to breach soon and are urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Any resident in the lake in Wildwood Resort City in Village Mills is encouraged to evacuate it immediately. Residents are also encouraged to, "stay away from the beach and wooden bridge area."

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said the Wildwood Property Owners Association (WPOA) manager began to drain the lake on Saturday, after an engineer inspected the dam and found an issue.

The breach occured on Sunday evening and, at this time, appears to be minor, Judge McDaniel said. According to the judge, only one home in the area is in danger, and the people who live in that home are out of town.

Hardin County Emergency Management crews are on the scene to assist the private Wildwood Resort City community as necessary. Sheriff Mark Davis is also on the scene.

WPOA officials said in a social media release that the lake valve would be opened on April 22 at 7:30 p.m., to gradually lower water levels. Officials cited issues with the dam.

The beach was closed and watercraft usage on the lake was forbidden. Residents were encouraged to move any watercrafts out of the water, "just in case the lake had to be drained."

Officials said the closures were for "safety reasons."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From WPOA releases:

Residents

Please be advised that the dam is expected to breach here within the new few minutes. The low water and wooden bridge are being closed at this time. If you are in the lake, get out! Please stay away from the beach and wooden bridge area. We will keep you all posted.

WPOA Management

_______________________________________________________

Effective April 22,2022 at 7:30pm. Due to issues with the dam, the lake valve is going to be open. The water will gradually be lowered. It is recommended that you remove your watercraft in the event that the lake has to be drained. Also, effective this evening, the beach will be closed, as well as no watercraft usage on the lake (with the exception of moving your watercraft). These closures are for safety reasons. We will keep you all posted of any new news. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

WPOA Management & Board of Director’s

___________________________________________________________

Residents

Just a reminder. The lake, beach area and below the dam have been closed. There should be no watercraft on the lake, with the exception to get your watercraft out of the water. Also, no swimming. Incase you did not receive last nights notice, these closures are due to the issues with the dam. The valve has been opened. The lake will gradually be lowered. As new information is received, it will be shared with you all.

Thanks for your understanding and cooperation,

WPOA Management