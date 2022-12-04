Hardin County Commissioners approve multiple projects to be covered under COVID-19 relief fund

Commissioners approved eight different projects surrounding flood prevention and courthouse renovations.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County is planning to move forward with the distribution of $11.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds following the approval of multiple projects at Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

The county is set to receive $11.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and half of the money is available now.

County leaders are planning to apply for more grants and are hoping the costs of projects will be covered by the funds.

So far, $1.2 million of the relief money will be put towards repairing drainage issues at the intersection of Mitchell Road and FM 3513.

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said it may be a slow process, but he expects the projects to be completed in 2024.

The following items were approved at the Tuesday Hardin County Commissioner's County meeting:

Procurement and installation of two Emergency Backup Power Generators at the Lumberton ISD Performing Arts Center, and the multipurpose gymnasium at the rear of the LISD High School complex where first responders stage before, during, and after disasters.

Hydrology and Drainage Studies of the following waterways: Boggy Creek Black Creek Mill Creek

Residential elevations for 25 homes in flood-prone areas. Homeowners are responsible for 100% of local match.

Improvements of drainage ditch behind the Parkway Life Church. The county plans to utilize ARPA funds for local match.

Drainage improvements on Holland Road in Precinct 2.

Road construction continuation and drainage improvements on Gore Store Road in Precinct 2.

Installation of a new helipad for Village Mills ESD 8.

Storm hardening of the Hardin County Courthouse, including removal of the tower from the Courthouse rooftop.

Construction of a storm-hardened facility to house the Mobile Command Center, including the Ford F550 truck that tows the Command Trailer.