Hardin County church leaders hope to fight vaccine misinformation with 'Faith and Medical Science Working Together' forum

The population of 5+ fully vaccinated residents in Hardin County is 37.31 percent.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Hardin County Interdenominational Ministers Alliance will be holding the "Faith and Medical Science Working Together Forum" on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Faith Temple Church in Silsbee.

Faith Temple Church is located at 2800 Highway 327..

The HCMA is comprised of local churches of all denominations that voluntarily cooperate together to make Hardin County a better place to live.

During the forum, discussion will center around vaccine misinformation such as rumors tracking devices, the "mark of the beast" and the infertility.

They'll also go over how to "think sanely during insane times" with topics such as choices and consequences and social media vs. science.

In Hardin County, 37 percent of county residents over 5-years-old are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Nearly 43 percent of county residents over 5-years-old have received at least one dose according to Texas DSHS.

Seventy percent of Hardin County residents over 65-year-old are fully vaccinated.

In Jefferson County the rate of residents who are fully vaccinated is 47.5 percent according to Texas DSHS.

In the entire state of Texas 58 percent over 5-years-old are fully vaccinated.

Their end goal is to show that getting vaccinated will help Southeast Texas families stay protected and allow hospitals to get back to normal.

Temperature checks, masks and social distancing will be enforced at this event