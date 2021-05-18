Hardin County braces for more rain, potential flooding as Flash Flood Watch continues

Village Slough is one of the many creeks in the county that officials fear may cause flooding if more rounds of soaking rains hit this area.

LUMBERTON, Texas — In Hardin County, the county judge is warning people in low-lying areas that they need to be prepared to move if water rises as the Flash Flood Watch continues.

So, it's a waiting game in Hardin County. Pine Island Bayou will be rising as will Village Slough off Cooks Lake Road.



Jerry Bryant has lived along Village Slough for over 30 years. He's seen some bad storms, most recently Harvey, flood his property and cause some major headaches for him and his family.

Bryant says the water came up into his yard Monday, but that was about it. He and his family are working to move things to higher ground as several more inches of rain are forecasted to fall through the end of the week.

Bryant is not taking any chances this go around.

"We kind of prepared,” Bryant said. “You got to move things like, you know, like I said anything that don't float just leave it. The lawn equipment, your yard equipment, small campers, stuff like that...you have to get 'em out."

Bryant says Ike “washed away" his old home, and this one had feet of water during Harvey. As for Tuesday night, he has his fingers crossed that major flooding won't happen again.