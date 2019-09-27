KOUNTZE, Texas — It's described as one of the best neighborhoods in the worst location. Pinewood Estates is no stranger to devastation.

Harvey was like a nightmare, and Imelda a reminder of the wrath rain can inflict.

Hardin County crews spent Thursday going door- to- door, verifying damage homeowners like Sherman West already reported.

"We had no idea of the magnitude that we were expecting, and now just two years later, they're back here again," West said.

He had barely wrapped up renovations from Harvey.

"We were putting down a few last doors and some baseboards, and now it's sort of back on square one, and gosh does it hurt. Someone made the statement to me, they said, 'really so sorry you're having to go through this again,' and without thinking I just told them, 'From my perspective it doesn't feel like I'm going through it again because I wasn't through going through it the first time,'" West explained.

The damage appears much less severe than Harvey.

"We have about 75 houses reported that have damage. We had nearly 5 thousand houses with Harvey, so it's a big difference. We were expecting more, and thank God we didn't get it," explained Amanda Young, Hardin County flood plain administrator.

But what they did get may be enough for homeowners like West to move. They've seen enough flooding to last a lifetime.

"If I could leave today I'd be gone."