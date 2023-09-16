Hardin County burn ban lifted

While drought conditions have subsided because of the recent rainfall Hardin county received, there is still potential for fire hazards.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials have lifted the burn ban according to Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

The ban was lifted on Saturday September 16, 2023 by McDaniel.

The ban went into effect due to the drought Southeast Texas has experienced over the summer.

While drought conditions have subsided because of the recent rainfall Hardin county received, there is still potential for fire hazards.

"Most of our tall pines and other trees are still extremely dry because we have not received enough rainfall to saturate the roots and trunks, and many trees are dead," said McDaniel.

Judge McDaniel asks that anyone who wants to burn, to do it responsibly.

"I am respectfully requesting that anyone who chooses to burn please do so responsibly by keeping fires very small, ensure any fire is monitored continuously, and be ready to extinguish your fire immediately if it begins to spread out of control," Judge McDaniel said on Facebook.

It is illegal to leave any fire unattended in the state of Texas.