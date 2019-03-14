BEAUMONT, Texas — The community is invited to the Harbor Foundation's 10th Annual Butterfly Release for free food, children's activities and an opportunity to release a butterfly in honor of a loved one that has passed away.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Ford Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and entry is free. The butterfly release will happen at 1:45 p.m. Over 1,200 butterflies will be released on the grassy portion of the Ford Park fair grounds according to the release. Each individual butterfly costs $10.00, and sponsorships are also available for memorials, businesses and corporations.

MORE | T-shirts and butterflies are available on the Harbor Foundation website

Past years have included a variety of foods and activities for families according to a Ford Park news release.

MORE | Event updates on Facebook

T-shirts and butterflies will be sold at the event while supplies last according to the release.