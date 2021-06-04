Hamshire-Fannett neighbors bracing for potential flooding as leaders discuss solutions

After experiencing a heavy downpour of rain a few weeks ago that led to flooding, they're just hoping they're not preparing for another round.



“We stay out here 40 Some years and suddenly we had, We had three floods. And matter of three years," said Hamshire-Fannett resident Jack Bell.



That's right, three floods in four years. Bell hopes this weekend won't make a fourth.



“We're hoping that it'll go another way. You know you can hope,” Bell said.



Bell says all it takes is isolated showers.



“If we get 1012 inches of rain, we're looking at flooding conditions,” Bell said.



And he's back to the drawing board of lifting and repairing his floors once again.



“That's rough to think about, but it could happen. And it's very much a reality here and so we don't know yet what would do,” Bell said.



But, he knows what he would like for officials to do.



“Yeah, it would be nice if they would get to these ditches dugout and things. They could not maybe change it, but they can make it better,” Bell said.



That's one of the solutions Jefferson County Commissioner Bo Alfred discussed at Wednesday’s community meeting.