Hamshire-Fannett High School lockout lifted after potential external threat

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Students at Hamshire-Fannett High School spent about 25 minutes on lockout Thursday morning due to a "potential external threat" from a surrounding neighborhood.

According to a news release, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, the district initiated their emergency lockout procedures at 9:15 a.m.

A lockout means that business is as usual except that all outdoor activities are suspended and no visitors are allowed on campus until the lockout is lifted.

As of 9:40 a.m., Hamshire-Fannett High School and the Administration Office has returned to its normal operations.

All students and staff are safe and resuming school business as usual. They anticipate the remainder of the school day to continue without incident, according to a news release.

The district did not elaborate or offer more details on what the "potential external threat" was.

According to a Hamshire-Fannett news release:

Due to a potential external threat in the surrounding neighborhood, Hamshire-Fannett High School and our Administration office was placed into a lockout at 9:15 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff, the District initiated our emergency lockout procedures. A lockout means that business is as usual except that all outdoor activities are suspended, and no visitors are allowed on campus until the lockout is lifted. As of 9:40 a.m. the lockout has been lifted. Therefore, Hamshire-Fannett High School and the Administration office is returning to normal operations. We understand information like this causes concern and worry from our parents. All students and staff are safe and resuming school business as usual. We anticipate the remainder of the school day to continue without incident. Thank you for your support.