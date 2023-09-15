Hamshire-Fannett ISD sends email to parents of 8th grade class reading inappropriate book based on Anne Frank's Diary

The district confirmed that the the class was reading a book based on Anne Frank's Diary, which is not Anne Frank's actual diary.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Hamshire-Fannett Independent School District sent an email to parents of an 8th grade class about an incident that occurred regarding the class reading content deemed not appropriate.

The district confirmed that the the class was reading a book based on Anne Frank's Diary, which is not Anne Frank's actual diary.

The statement informs parents that the reading of the content will cease immediately and a substitute teacher has been facilitating the class since Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

"Your student's teacher will communicate her apologies to you and your students soon, as she has expressed those apologies to us," the statement said.

The district is in the process of posting the position of a full-time teacher as quickly as possible according to the statement.

"HFISD has provided a quality, engaging education to all students in the past and will continue to strive for the same in the present and future," said the district's statement.

